Remains found believed to be NC woman who was ‘dumpster diving’

TROY, NC (AP) — Remains found at a North Carolina landfill are believed to be a woman who police say climbed into a trash container to look for reusable items.

Burlington police say the body recovered Monday at Uwharrie Environmental in Montgomery County is believed to be 30-year-old Stephanie Cox.

She had apparently been collecting items from the trash container last month before a truck came to service the dumpster.

Police launched a search party for her remains which was temporarily halted last week due to inclement weather.

Police said the case highlights the dangers of what’s commonly known as dumpster diving.

