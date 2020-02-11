Stranger buys more than $1,000 in cookies so local Girl Scouts could escape cold

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Things just sweetened up a bit for a few Girl Scouts after a good Samaritan bought 278 boxes of cookies in front of the Lowes Foods off College Road in Wilmington over weekend.

The customer did not want the scouts to stand out in the cold too long, so he bought all the boxes they had left.

Their customer paid more than a $1,000 for the cookies.

The ladies say they sell boxes just about every weekend to raise money for their end of season trip.

Girl Scout Summer Gurganious says she did not expect a stranger to be so generous.

“I actually thought it’d be a joke until the credit card payment actually went through, but then when he did it, I was so happy because it was actually getting really cold in the shade,” Gurganious said.

Summer and her friends say the man actually gave away a free box of his cookies to another customer who wanted to buy from them.