The broom challenge: Tweets and myths sweep social media

The catch? Most people believed it had something to do with the Earth’s gravitational pull after a viral tweet suggested that NASA said as much.

“This is another social media hoax that exemplifies how quickly pseudoscience and false claims can go viral,” NASA communications spokeswoman Karen Northon told ABC News.

Brooms have a low center of gravity and the ability to balance on their bristles is not something new.

This broom hoax has been around for several years, according to ABC News New York WABC and usually reemerges around the vernal equinox or first day of spring.

People incorrectly claim that the spring equinox has to do with the Earth’s gravity to allow the broom trick to work.

While NASA called the hoax “harmless,” Northon implored people to fact check with the agency’s online resources “for real science fun facts — before jumping into the latest viral craze.”