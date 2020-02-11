UNCW asks NC commercial fisherman to take part in economic survey

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Are you a North Carolina fisherman? You could be receiving a survey from a UNCW research team soon.

The purpose of this survey is to collect information needed to estimate the full economic impacts of the North Carolina commercial fishing industry.

Information gathered from this survey will be combined with NC Division of Marine Fisheries fishing license, vessel license, and trip ticket information to estimate the economic impacts of NC commercial fishing, including impacts on businesses supplying and supporting commercial fishermen, as well as businesses processing, packing, storing, shipping, wholesaling, and retailing seafood.

The information will help the public better understand the economic impacts of commercial seafood industry in our state.

Whoever completes the survey will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.