Woman finds old family photos on side of North Carolina road

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Family memories were found in a box on the side of a Greensboro road.

They are believed to be someone’s family photos dating back to earlier than the 1920s.

- Advertisement -

Kara Gillespie, the woman who found the pictures, is hoping to get them back to their rightful owners.

She carefully flipped through worn photographs of baby pictures, memories at the beach and wedding photos.

All are snapshots of precious family memories.

Related Article: American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight

“I hope they can come forward, and we can get them back to them,” Gillespie said.

She and her husband stumbled across the box of photos during a recent morning run on Willoughby Boulevard in the New Irving Park neighborhood.

“They were scattered all over the road, and there was mud on them,” Gillespie said. “And on the top, you can see the tire marks, and it was trashed. It was all open.”

Read more here.