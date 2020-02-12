6 YEARS AGO: Winter storm cripples Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’ve avoided wintry weather so far this season, but that wasn’t the case six years ago.

Some of you may remember a winter storm that crippled the Cape Fear with snow, sleet, and ice February 11-12, 2014.

It was the second biggest ice storm on record in Wilmington with more than a half an inch recorded at the airport.

Up to six inches of snow and sleet accumulated across our inland communities especially in Bladen County.

During the storm, 1,800 traffic accidents were reported to North Carolina Highway Patrol and more than 100,000 North Carolinians lost power.