A youth movement for UNCW Softball in 2020

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The UNCW softball team heads into the 2020 season with their sights set on returning to the CAA tournament, but they will have to do it with a young roster.

The Seahawk roster is filled with 25 players, 18 of those are underclassmen for head coach Kristy Norton. UNCW may lack experience on the field at times this spring, but they say the ingredients are there to be a really good softball team.

“There’s a lot of youth on this team and it can be challenging at times, “said UNCW senior Dominique Travers. “The youth is also very rewarding though with so much energy and passion every single day we step on the diamond.”

A few of those younger players got thrown right into the fire last weekend at the Georgia Red and Black Showcase. UNCW went (1-3) on the weekend, but they saw a ton of positive things they can build on going forward.

“It was great for some of freshman to get put in pressure situations and for our upperclassman to be successful in those opportunities,”said UNCW head coach Kristy Norton. “We saw a lot of growth and were looking to expand upon that growth this weekend.”

The 2019 season didn’t end the way the Seahawks would have liked. UNCW missed out on the conference tournament in the final week of the regular season. They plan on changing that this year because now they know what it takes to get where they want to be at the end of the season.

“I think we just have to stay consistent throughout the whole season and really staying focused,”said Seahawk sophomore Janel Gamache. “If we can stay motivated through the whole thing I think it will really help get us all the way to the end this year.”

The Seahawks will be back on the diamond this weekend at the Plainsman Invitational in Auburn, AL. UNCW will play two games against Alabama State and three against SEC foe Auburn.