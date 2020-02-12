Buckets of waste pulled from creek after dog owners toss bags in drains

ATLANTA, GA (WSB) — A nasty habit could be impacting wildlife at one creek in the Atlanta area.
The stormwater from this week went into creeks all over north Georgia, where fish and lots of other critters live.
- Advertisement -
It’s not the place for plastic bags full of dog waste.
However, around Buckhead, after some people pick up after their pets, they’re tossing the loaded waste bags into the storm drains.
George Alderete said it gives all dog owners a bad name and it needs to stop.
“Don’t be lazy. Don’t be lazy and take a few more steps and go make that extra move and do it,” Alderete said.