Castle Hayne farm ships out thousands of flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Castle Hayne Farms in New Hanover County is very busy. They say Valentine’s Day is the second biggest holiday of the year.

The farm started its harvest just two weeks ago and sent out thousands of flowers to grocery chains on the East Coast.

This week its preparing to get flowers into the local retail stores.

Owner Mark Hommes says anyone can come directly to the farm and chose from the wide variety of fresh flowers.

“Individuals like to come in and pick up a $5, $10, $15 bouquet,” Hommes said. “Florists are specific about their needs, so they buy straight red roses, lilies, or iris. Event planners have their own business.”

Hommes says he’s never seen anyone disappointed over flowers.

People can stop by from 8:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m.