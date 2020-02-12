ExxonMobil refinery blaze lights up night sky

BATON ROUGE, LA (CBS News) — A fire inside an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air. The flames erupted around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.

ExxonMobil spokesperson Danny Lee said a company volunteer fire team responded and there were no injuries. “The fire was contained to the area where it occurred,” Lee said.

The glow of the fire could be seen from miles away but there were no evacuations.

Monte said Baton Rouge Fire was monitoring the quality of the air in the area but it wasn’t showing unhealthy levels.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze.

ExxonMobil reported that it had been put out Wednesday morning, reports CBS Baton Rouge affiliate WAFB-TV.