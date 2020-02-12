‘I need to get out of here now’: Woman says she was chased at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A young woman claims she was chased in a dark parking lot as she left a department store.

She says she was alone when a man approached her from behind on Tuesday evening outside Independence Mall.

“He made a movement,” she said. “And I was able to look behind me and at that moment I was just alert.”

The 21-year-old says he asked to carry her single shopping bag for her.

She says she politely declined and he turned from helpful to hostile.

“That’s when he yelled out ‘you shouldn’t have been rude!'” she said. “And so that’s when I took off running and I screamed but from what I could tell no one was around.”

She ran to her car and while he chased her, he called for help from someone sitting in a car close by.

“He started yelling ‘go to the other side, go to the other side'” she said. “To try and get him to go to the other side of my vehicle.”

She got in, slammed her door.

“He reached out to grab me and I slammed my door real quick,” she said. “And I was just like, at that moment, I’m closing this door if you’re hands in here it is. He started pounding on my window and the other guy was on the other side pounding on that window”

She put it in reverse and sped away.

“As soon as I knew I was safe, I got to where I could call someone and let them know what had happened and try to alert the police,” she said. “So anybody else walking out of there, it wouldn’t have happened to them.”

Once she made it to safety, she called her father. Once she spoke with him, he called Wilmington Police, which was about 30 minutes after the incident.

Police are looking at surveillance video and the investigation is still open.

If anything like this happens to you, call immediately.

The young woman says she has always wanted her concealed carry permit, but this event has motivated her to kick start the process.