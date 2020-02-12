Laney sweeps final conference road game against North Brunswick

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–In their final conference road games of the season, the Laney boys and girls basketball teams swept a double-header against MEC foe North Brunswick.

In the girls game, the Laney Buccaneers used a eight point halftime lead to beat the Scorpions, 47-34. In balanced offensive attack, Morgan Adam led Laney in scoring finishing with eight points. On senior night, Lydia Bradshaw led North Brunswick offensively finishing with a game-high 14 points.

It was a tightly contested game through three quarters in the boys game until Laney blew things wide open in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers had four players score in double figures on their way to the 65-47 win over the Scorpions. Guards Jahi Flowers and Kyvious Berry both finished with 11 points for Laney in the win.

Laney will end their regular season at home on Thursday night hosting Ashley, while North Brunswick travels to take on the Topsail Pirates.