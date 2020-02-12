Local first responders assist in search for missing NC man

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A few New Hanover County first responders recently assisted in a missing person search near the North Carolina and Virginia border.

A Silver Alert was issued for 83-year-old Joseph Peele on Feb. 8.

On Sunday and Monday, members from the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department and Wilmington Fire Department traveled to Como to help with the ground search.

According to NC Center for Missing Persons, Peele is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Sam Proffitt with the Wrightsville Beach Fire says several members of the department are trained in wilderness/land search and rescue which is why the state emergency management requested them for support.

Anyone with information about Peele should call Sgt. S. Cofield at the Hertford County Sheriffs Office at (252) 358-7800.