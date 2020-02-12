Local quartet will sing to your Valentine to help homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you still need an idea for Valentine’s Day, you can surprise your special someone with a singing Valentine and help a good cause.

The Cape Fear Chordsmen have been offering singing valentines for more than twenty five years.

For $50, a Cape Fear Chordsmen Barbershop Quartet will sing two love songs, present a Valentine card, and a rose from you. The money will go to the Sgt. Eugene Ashley Memorial Center at the Good Shepherd Center. It provides short-term, transitional Bridge Housing for homeless Veterans.

One of their quartets gave us a sample on Good Morning Carolina. The quartet serenaded Good Morning Carolina Anchor Hannah Patrick on Wednesday morning.

If you want to book one of the quartet’s for your sweetheart, you can the Cape Fear Chordsmen Barbershop Quartet at 910-541-1256. Click here to find out how you can book a quartet online.