Mark Ruffalo to visit Wilmington for film screening

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Actor and producer Mark Ruffalo will be in Wilmington for a screening of Dark Waters.

The movie is based on the New York Times magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare,” and Ruffalo portrays that lawyer, Robert Bilott, who worked for years to bring justice to West Virginia residents who were exposed to a class of compounds called forever chemicals.

If that sounds familiar, Emily Donovan of Clean Cape Fear agrees. Although the legal battle in the film started in 1998, the PFAS that caused death and disease for that community are linked to the current compounds contaminating the Cape Fear River.

The local screening launches a “Why We Fight” tour in North Carolina that is a partnership with the North Carolina Conservation Network, Clean Cape Fear, the Center for Environmental Health, Ruffalo and Participant, a socially focused media company. The tour is meant to showcase the stories of communities harmed by exposure to forever chemicals, according to a press release from Participant.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Thalian Hall (310 Chestnut St.) with a panel discussion, followed by the screening at 7:30.

