Pets get VIP treatment at hotel and day camp

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Your pets can now get special treatment, and not just any kind of service. It is a new pet hotel in New Hanover county called The Barkington.

Owner Lourdes Perez-Montes says the new accommodations are like hotel rooms for your dog.

They get pampered with memory foam beds and watch special pet programs on a big screen. Montes says all dogs are welcome.

“We can schedule a hotel room where we also offer day camp, so just like dog daycare…we provide five different sections of day camp to where we can separate them by temperament and size. If your dog just needs to come get energy out, come visit us,” Montes said.

Montes says The Barkington employees are certified to work with dogs and understand the needs of animals and owners.