Search intensifies for missing 6-year-old in South Carolina

CAYCE, SC (ABC News) — The family of a missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl is desperate to find her after she mysteriously disappeared in front of her own home.

First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She had gotten off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

“I’m going crazy not knowing where she is,” Faye’s grandmother, Ruth Collins, wrote on Facebook.