WATCH: North Carolina astronaut shares more about her historic mission

After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut that now holds the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman is back on solid ground.

NASA held a post flight news conference with Christina Koch Wednesday afternoon. She was raised in Jacksonville.

- Advertisement -

Watch the interview above.

Koch conducted six spacewalks during her 328 in orbit, spending 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station.

She completed the second-longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut after retired astronaut Scott Kelly, placing her seventh on the list of American space travelers with the most time in space.

That extended mission will provide researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars.

In January, Koch said she couldn’t wait to dig into some salsa and chips so we’ll find out if NASA had that snack waiting for her after the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft splashed down.