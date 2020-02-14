NC Board of Education “closely monitoring” situation with NHCS

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State Board of Education announced Friday it is “closely monitoring” the “situation” going on at New Hanover County Schools.

Chairman Eric Davis made the comment at the end of the board’s meeting Friday morning.

“In particular, Mr. Kenan because that’s his district and Vice Chair Duncan, along with our counselor have been actively involved in supporting the local board in rectifying that situation,” Davis said.

The announcement comes the same day substitute teacher Darvin Greene is accused of urinating in a cup in a classroom at Williston Middle School while students were present.

Exactly one week ago, Dr. Tim Markley resigned as New Hanover County Schools Superintendent.

The New Hanover County Board of Education is holding another special meeting Saturday at 10 a.m. to discuss the employment status of Roland Grise Middle School band teacher Peter Frank. Frank was arrested in January for sexual misconduct with students.