Silver Alert issued for a missing endangered Elizabethtown woman with possible dementia

ELIZABETHTOWN NC (WWAY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing and endangered Cynthia Tholen Inman, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to Elizabethtown Police, Inman was last seen at 805 E. Broad Street wearing a purple shirt with a blue jacket, and black pants.

She is 64 years old, six feet tall, has long blonde hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Cynthia Tholen Inman should call W. Thompson at the Elizabethtown Police Department at 910-862-3125.