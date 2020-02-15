14-year-old charged with Barnard College student death

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a Manhattan park in December.

Officials say Rashaun Weaver has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident. Weaver was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

Weaver’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park early the evening of Dec. 11.

A 13-year-old boy had already been arrested Dec. 13 and charged as a juvenile with felony murder.