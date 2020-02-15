CCU baseball coach diagnosed with liver cancer, says ‘I’m going to fight’

Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore confirmed he has a form of liver cancer, after the Chants won their season opener.

When talking with our affiliate, WPDE Sports, the coach said there’s been a tremendous amount of support.

“The only tears I’ve shed throughout this whole thing, has been over that,” coach Gilmore said, “just how many people have reached out and they’re shedding tears.”

An athlete on the team said the team gave Gilmore the game ball. “None of us really know what he’s going through right now,” the player said, “so all we can really do is kind of just lift his spirits, and be his backbone.”

