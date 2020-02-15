Coroner investigating apparent homicide in Florence County

The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death Friday morning on Linfield Circle off of Alligator Road in the Effingham community.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said they’re treating the death as a homicide.

The victim is 64-year-old Harold Morrison, according to Coroner von Lutcken.

Deputies say they’re looking for a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with knowledge of the person’s identity is asked to call authorities immediately. “This person should be considered armed and dangerous,” FCSO says.

