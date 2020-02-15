Coroner investigating apparent homicide in Florence County

By
WWAY News
-
0
The Florence County Sheriff's Office is looking for this person in connection with a homicide, Feb. 14, 2020. (Credit: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death Friday morning on Linfield Circle off of Alligator Road in the Effingham community.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said they’re treating the death as a homicide.

- Advertisement -

The victim is 64-year-old Harold Morrison, according to Coroner von Lutcken.

Deputies say they’re looking for a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with knowledge of the person’s identity is asked to call authorities immediately. “This person should be considered armed and dangerous,” FCSO says.

Click here to read more.

You Might Also Like