Fayetteville florist delivers flowers to families for soldiers overseas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — As floral shops scrambled to prepare and deliver orders for Valentine’s Day, one Fayetteville flower shop is bringing smiles from loved stationed overseas.

Owens Florist says they will fulfill up to 300 orders on Valentine’s Day alone of both local and orders coming from deployed Fort Bragg soldiers.

The shop’s owner, Barbara Colman, said it’s a special way to help soldiers stay in touch with their loved ones, even when they are far away from home.

“There’s a lot of preparation, a lot of orders for flowers that need to be placed months ahead of time,” said Colman.

For the full staff on hand, it’s more than just a busy flower delivery day.

