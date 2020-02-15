Hundreds take an icy swim to benefit Special Olympics

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A chilly start to the weekend didn’t stop hundreds of people from diving into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

Following a 5K and mile run, runners cooled off with a dip in the ocean.

Proceeds from the run and polar plunge benefit athletes in the New Hanover County Special Olympics.

The plunge is not required after your run, but organizers say some people are just worth freezing for.

One brave soul who took the plunge says even though it was cold, she couldn’t be happier supporting this cause.

“I’m feeling numb but I’m feeling very happy and glad that I was able to come out here and support the Special Olympics in New Hanover County,” plunge participant Kasia Foltyn said. “This is such a great event every year and look at all these hundreds of people out here! This is fantastic. Always thankful to be a part of this event every year.”