Mayor: Tree giveaway is continuation of December’s success

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday’s tree giveaway was expected to last three hours and they were all out in less than one!

In a post on the City of Wilmington’s Facebook page, Mayor Bill Saffo says Saturday’s tree giveaway was a second chance for the community to get trees, after the December tree giveaway.

- Advertisement -

Saffo says this event is a part of the Arbor Day’s tree recovery program to rebuild from Hurricane Florence. He says it is a partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation, Verizon Wireless and the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.

500 3-gallon trees were given away.

The city also posted photos of people lined up at 9 am at Legion Stadium off of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.