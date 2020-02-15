Mom bringing Valentines to Conover daycare slams SUV into building

CONOVER, N.C. (WSOC) — Firefighters and police responded to a Conover daycare Friday after an SUV slammed into the building.
It happened at the KinderCare Child Care Center along Rock Barn Road NE.
Officials said the SUV hit the building, causing some damage, but there were no injuries.
Our affiliate, WSOC, learned a mother was bringing Valentines to the daycare, and when she got out of the car, it wasn’t in park and rolled into the building.
The daycare has about 70 children, but workers said none of them were in the classroom that was hit.
Parents were stunned by all the damage.
“It’s scary to think kids could have been in that classroom,” one mother said. “Somebody could have been hurt. It’s important to make sure that car is in park when you’re getting out of the vehicle.”