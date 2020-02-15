Sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills armed suspect after chase in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) — An armed suspect was killed Friday in a deputy-involved shooting, the Anson County sheriff confirmed.
Officials said it started as a chase just before 3 p.m. on North Carolina Highway 742, southeast of Wadesboro. The chase lasted about 10 minutes and ended on Mills Road, south of Polkton.
- Advertisement -
The shooting happened after the chase, but authorities have not said why the deputy shot the suspect.
The name of the suspect and deputy have not been released. The deputy involved is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.