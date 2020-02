Police in Florence are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown Florence.

Around 4:21 p.m, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the area of Walnut Street and Jarrott Street in reference to multiple reports of shots fired.

While in the area officers were notified that a victim from this incident was dropped off at the hospital. This incident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

