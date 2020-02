HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

The charge stems from an incident back on May 5 of last year.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says David Andrew Eck, 51, while off duty, was involved in an altercation involving a suspected drunk driver.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety.

