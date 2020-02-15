Virginia teen accused of fatally shooting mother, 6-year-old brother arrested in NC, deputies say

NORTH CAROLINA (WSOC) — A Virginia teenager who is accused of shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day has been arrested in North Carolina, deputies said, WTVD reported.
Police said Levianthan “Levi” Norwood, 17, was on the run after he fatally shot his mother, Jennifer Norwood, 34, and younger brother, Wyatt Norwood, at their Midland home.
- Advertisement -
Levi also shot his father Joshua Norwood, 37, who is in stable condition, officers said.
Authorities said Levi was taken into custody Saturday after he tried to shoplift at a store in North Carolina and a store employee called police.
According to deputies, they have not confirmed where in North Carolina he was arrested.