Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another

TOKYO (AP) — A group of Americans cut short a 14-day quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, to be whisked back to America.

But they will have to spend another quarantine period at U.S. military facilities to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been sweeping across Asia.

The U.S. State department says two charter flights carrying Americans have departed Tokyo and are on the way to the United States. They will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.