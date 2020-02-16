Pilot to shoot at Carolina Beach boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This past week, we told you two new pilots would be filming in the Cape Fear. Now we know more details about where one of those pilots will film.

According to a social media post by Hurricane Alley’s Pub in Carolina Beach, location scouts for ‘The Lost Boys’ have been meeting with several businesses along the boardwalk, and will be shooting in mid-March.

The post also says crews will be bringing carnival rides for the filming, and they will need about 200 extras.

The Lost Boys pilot is based on the 1987 movie by the same name about a gang of vampires in California.