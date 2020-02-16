Trump fans wait in long lines to see president, Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s appearance at Daytona International Speedway caused headaches for fans trying to enter the famed NASCAR track.

Hundreds waited up to three hours to get through gates because of heightened security measures. Daytona 500 pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signed autographs and mingled with fans while they waited in long lines.

Trump arrived to raucous ovations. He addressed the crowd from victory lane. He served as the Daytona 500 grand marshal and gave the command for drivers to start their engines. He also made a ceremonial lap around the 2 1/2-mile speedway in his limousine.