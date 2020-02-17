Brunswick County leaders discuss Cape Fear River Locks and Dams future

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Commissioners voted on a resolution Monday night concerning the future of the Cape Fear River Locks and Dams.

Lock and Dam #1 is the primary water source for Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties.

- Advertisement -

The state wants to acquire the locks and dams from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Commissioners are concerned because the state says it would treat all uses equally, meaning the quality of the water supply wouldn’t be given priority over recreational uses, such as fishing and boating.

“Those are all important uses, but to me only one of those directly impacts the ability of everyday people who live here to be able to live here,” says Brunswick County Commission Chair Frank Williams. “I mean, we have to have drinking water or we can’t do anything else, and it’s one of the most fundamental things, so I think it should be at the top of the list.”

Related Article: Construction begins on Reaves Chapel Restoration Project

The resolution passed by commissioners recognizes water supply as the top priority and supports the Fayetteville Public Works Commission acquiring the lock and dam system instead of the state.

The agreement is that if the Fayetteville Public Works receives the dams, lock and dam number one would be transferred the the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority.

Click here for the full agenda from Monday night’s meeting.