CFPUA customer service offline this weekend, Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s customer service and payment software will be temporarily offline starting at 5 p.m. Friday to allow staff to transition to our new billing system.

Between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, CFPUA will be unable to accept bill payments made over the web or the phone Interactive Voice Response System (IVR).

CFPUA’s customer service offices at 235 Government Center Drive and 305 Chestnut Street will also be unable to take in-person payments on Monday, February 24. The temporary closure will allow our offices to migrate software to the new billing and customer service system.

Customers with payments due during the closure and offline period will not penalized for late payments.

We appreciate customers’ patience as we transition to a system that will enhance CFPUA’s billing and customer service experiences.

If you have any questions about the closure, contact customer service at (910) 332-6550.