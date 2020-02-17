First public housing complex to open in Wilmington since 2004

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Affordable housing has been a growing issue for the City of Wilmington for years. On Monday, the city welcomed its newest addition to the public housing community.

At the corner of Dawson and 10th streets, the Dawson Street Lofts has 24 new apartment units.

Kevin Carlson with Wilmington Housing Authority says the units are certified for occupancy, and people should be moving in soon.

He says the authority started accepting applications last Tuesday.

Carlson says this is the first new public housing complex in the city since 2004.

Crews broke ground on the project in July 2019.