Happy Birthday! NBA legend Michael Jordan turns 57

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan! He was born on February 17, 1963 in New York, but moved to Wilmington when he was a toddler.

Jordan grew up playing high school basketball in Wilmington. He starred at Laney High in the early 1980s.

Join us in wishing a Happy 57th Birthday to 6x NBA champion, 6x #NBAFinals MVP, 5x NBA MVP & 14x #NBAAllStar, Michael Jordan! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/iVELaMRf9V — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 17, 2020

On the birthday of His Airness, check out images of perhaps the NBA’s greatest honing his craft and living in the Port City.

In June 2019, Jordan donated more than $1.1 million to Laney High.

In November 2018, Jordan was in Wilmington to give back to victims of Hurricane Florence and donated sneakers to kids at the Boys & Girls Club.