NC man who received heart transplant now works to inspire others

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Sherman Transou spent his entire life with what some would call a good bill of health. He’s never experienced anything outside of the common cold.

In 2016, his health changed drastically. Transou owned a landscaping company and was out in a client’s yard when he started experience chest pains and shortness of breath. He went to the doctor and 30 minutes later he was rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Transou suffered from congestive heart failure. His heart was enlarged and only 10 percent of the blood his heart was pumping was making it through his body. He was in dire need of a heart and was placed on the donor’s list through Carolina Donor Services.

“If he doesn’t get a heart he won’t see the end of 2017,” Transou said, quoting what doctors told him.

On June 18, 2017 Transou received a call at midnight saying there was a heart for him.

