South Carolina police: Man steals patrol car, wrecks it

EASLEY, SC (AP) — Authorities say a man broke into a South Carolina police officer’s home, took his patrol car and then wrecked it.

Investigators say 32-year-old Roy Wood McDonald also took a gun and the drug Narcan, used to try to reverse symptoms of an opioid overdose, after breaking into the Greenville County deputy’s home.

Pickens County deputies say they learned of the theft when someone called 911 to report the overturned patrol car on state Highway 183 near Easley on Sunday morning, McDonald was arrested by the Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence.

Pickens County deputies added a charge of grand larceny and simple larceny.