Tacks damage tires in North Carolina police parking lot

HICKORY, NC (The Hickory Daily Record) — A North Carolina police department says someone put down metal tacks in in the agency’s parking lot, damaging the tires of multiple vehicles.

The Hickory Police Department says it recovered more than 50 half-inch-long black metal tacks after damage reports came in late last week.



Police are hopeful that a review of video footage will generate images of whoever performed the vandalism or of the perpetrator’s vehicle.

The Hickory police chief says putting down the tacks “put lives at risk and is inexcusable.”