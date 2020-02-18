Bald Head Island Public Safety Director retires

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Bald Head Island is in need of a new Public Safety Director after Carl Pearson retired last week.

According to a release from the village, Pearson was first hired in 2007 as a part-time seasonal police officer. Pearson was hired full time in November 2015 as the Operations Supervisor for the Public Safety Department, after the police and fire departments merged.

In August 2016, Pearson was named the Interim Public Safety Director after former director Caroline Mitchell resigned. He officially took the position later that month.

Village Manager Chris McCall released a statement saying: “Carl’s emphasis on community policing, his common-sense approach, and leadership contributed greatly to the success of the Village’s Public Safety Department over the last few years.”

Pearson’s resignation took effect on February 11. The village is searching for his replacement.