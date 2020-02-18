Belk restructures corporate office, cuts 80 positions

CHARLOTTE, NC (The Charlotte Observer) — Belk Inc. has eliminated 80 positions at its corporate office in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports the layoffs at the Charlotte-based business were confirmed Monday.

- Advertisement -

A restructuring effort had been announced last week.

A statement from the company says affected workers will be offered severance packages and outplacement services.

Belk was founded in 1888 and became the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain. It was sold to a private equity firm in 2015.

Related Article: Wilmington to host meetings on proposed noise ordinance changes

Former CEO Tim Belk announced his retirement in 2016, ending 128 years of family leadership of the company.