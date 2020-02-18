Cape Fear area wrestlers ready to grapple for NCHSAA state title

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There are over 30 wrestlers from across the Cape Fear that will hit the mat this weekend in Greensboro for the NCHSAA Individual State Wrestling Championship.

Below, are the individual wrestlers that qualified for the state tournaments. You can find the complete brackets for every weight class by visiting the NCHSAA website.

CLASS 4A

LANEY

Mark Samuel (106 lbs.)

Jayden Harrison (113 lbs.)

Evan Kite (120 lbs.)

Connor Johnson (132 lbs.)

Marcus Mondragon (138 lbs.)

Seth Thomas (145 lbs.)

Brayden Wagner (152 lbs.)

Trystan Richardson (160 lbs.)

Devon Bell (170 lbs.)

Corey Pollock (220 lbs.)

Emmanuel Bell (285 lbs.)

ASHLEY

Jake Stewart (138 lbs.)

Alex Grommesh (160 lbs.)

Jon Luke Horne (170 lbs.)

Ethan Files (182 lbs.)

Jayln McClammy (285 lbs.)

CLASS 3A

TOPSAIL

Ethan Blevins (106 lbs.)

Ben Baker (120 lbs.)

Daniel Arredondo (126 lbs.)

Alexander Hopper (138 lbs.)

Alex Jones (220 lbs.)

NORTH BRUNSWICK

Joey Panas (113 lbs.)

Malik Law (120 lbs.)

Hunter Campbell (145 lbs.)

Yoel Del Rio (152 lbs.)

Bryan Aragao (182 lbs.)

SOUTH BRUNSWICK

Bender Sanderson (145 lbs.)

Noah Atkinson (182 lbs.)

WEST BRUNSWICK

Christian Zickefoose (106 lbs.)

Matthew Smith (132 lbs.)

Saevyon McCray (195 lbs.)

CLASS 1A

PENDER

Da’rjon Smith (220 lbs.)

HEIDE TRASK

Rogan Heath (132 lbs.)