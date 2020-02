Conference Tournament Wrap-Up: First Round

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School basketball conference tournaments got underway across the Cape Fear on Monday. Below, are the final scores from day one action in the Mideastern , Coastal 8 , and Three Rivers conferences.

MIDEASTERN CONFERENCE-BOYS

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 39 , LANEY 66

ASHLEY 41 , HOGGARD 48

TOPSAIL 67 , WEST BRUNSWICK 70

NORTH BRUNSWICK 65 , NEW HANOVER 81

COASTAL 8 CONFERENCE-BOYS

SOUTHWEST ONSLOW 41 , PENDER 81

CROATAN 57 , LEJEUNE 69

RICHLANDS 54 , EAST CARTERET 92

HEIDE TRASK 62 , DIXON 71

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE-BOYS

EAST BLADEN 27 , ST. PAULS 48

RED SPRINGS 47, FAIRMONT 62

SOUTH COLUMBUS 48 , WEST COLUMBUS 76

EAST COLUMBUS 51 , WHITEVILLE 71

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE-GIRLS

SOUTH COLUMBUS 0 , ST. PAULS 61

FAIRMONT 39, WEST BLADEN 53

EAST COLUMBUS 31 , EAST BLADEN 54

RED SPRINGS 27, WHITEVILLE 49