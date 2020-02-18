County award $11M to renovate and expand Brunswick County courthouse

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County officials want a bigger courthouse and awarding a construction company $11 million to do the job.

Meagan Kacsak, the county spokeswoman, says the Board of Commissioners approved this award to Monteith Construction Company to add a 3-story addition to the north end of the building and do some renovations to the current building.

Renovations include updating the south facing wall, reinforcing existing floor structure, installing a mobile storage shelving system and installing an exit turnstile.

The project is expected to take about 2 years to finish.

Kacsak says this expansion follows the finish of the new courthouse parking lot that was opened in early January.