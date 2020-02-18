Columbus County, state reach settlement over animal shelter violations

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County is not paying the state $6,100 for violations at its animal shelter after an inspector found 16 violations last month.

The county came to an agreement with the state to pay $1,250.

According to the settlement, if the shelter has another violation over the next year the county will owe the state $4,850, which is the remainder of the money the county would have originally paid.

One violation included a neglected injured dog that led to his leg having to be amputated.