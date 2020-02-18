Courts make photo ID less likely in North Carolina 2020 voting

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has joined a federal judge in ruling against the state’s newest voter photo identification law.

Tuesday’s unanimous decision means it’s increasingly unlikely that North Carolina voters will have to show a photo ID in order to cast a ballot in this year’s elections.

- Advertisement -

The decision reverses last July’s lower court ruling, which said a challenge of the law wasn’t likely to win at trial.

Now state and federal courts have ruled it appears Republicans still showed ‘discriminatory intent’ when they passed a December 2018 law to implement the ID requirement that voters approved in a constitutional referendum that year.