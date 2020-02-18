Family faces more complications with FEMA

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — An update on a family who remains displaced from their Pender County home after Hurricane Florence.

They say they are facing more problems with FEMA.

- Advertisement -

They have lived in their FEMA camper since October 2018, and were told they had to be out next month or pay a fee.

The family’s new home will not be finished by the deadline.

A FEMA representative told WWAY that a state request to extend the deadline is under review.

Related Article: FEMA denies Dorian individual assistance in 4 NC counties

The couple, however says when they inquired about the extension, FEMA reps were unaware of potential changes, and are still enforcing the deadline.

Now the family is reaching out to Senator Thom Tillis to help. WWAY will continue to monitor their case.