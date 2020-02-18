Graffiti at South Carolina lounge investigated as hate crime

ORANGEBURG, SC (The Times & Democrat) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating racist graffiti tagged at a black-owned business as a hate crime.

The Times and Democrat reports the owners of Cloud 9 Hookah Lounge and Bistro painted the outside of their business Monday to cover the graffiti.

An officer found the symbols Sunday night.

Brothers Aaron and Dean Gillespie own the business. Dean Gillespie says it’s emotional to see the graffiti but he and his brother have decided to keep moving forward.

He added that he doesn’t know the motivation behind the graffiti.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been announced.